Janet Jackson Cashing In On Wardrobe Malfunction, Designing Line Of Lingerie

A few months ago, Janet Jackson lashed out at Island DefJam for not doing enough to promote her new album Discipline. In its first four months of release, the album only sold 392,000 copies in the U.S. And it probably hasn’t moved many more units since Janet proclaimed she wasn’t releasing any more singles from the disc.



But as any rapper knows, the real money these days isn’t in music, it’s in fashion. So, Janet is designed a line of lingerie, named after her 1987 hit, “The Pleasure Principle,” that will hit stores this fall. Will the right cups of her bras be tear-aways?

NME: Janet Jackson has announced that she will launch her own line of lingerie in the US later this year.

The pop star, whose nipple-bearing ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake made headlines around the world, is now helping to clothe women in satin and lace.

The line will be called Pleasure Principle, in reference to her 1987 hit song, and is due to hit US shops in November.

See Also: 50 Cent Overtakes Jay-Z As Richest Hip-Hop Star

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.