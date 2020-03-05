Janelle Monáe embraced the no-shirt trend in a black-and-white Chanel suit

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Janelle Monáe wore a chic look to Chanel’s fashion show.

Janelle Monáe was photographed wearing a daring look at the Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

The singer-songwriter wore a tweed skirt suit without a shirt on for the event.

She paired the black and white look with a gold chain belt, a matching necklace, gold-and-black heels, and a floral Chanel bag.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter wore a monochrome Chanel tweed skirt suit without a shirt on underneath. She completed the look with Chanel accessories, including a gold chain belt, a matching necklace, gold-and-black heels, and a floral handbag.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Janelle Monáe went for a monochromatic look at Chanel’s fashion show in Paris.

She modelled a blazer and skirt from Chanel’s pre-fall 2020 collection that wasn’t available to buy at the time of writing. To finish off her look, Monáe wore her hair in braids and opted for a bronzed makeup look.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images Monáe paired her black and white look with gold Chanel accessories.

Monáe has worn one show-stopping look after another during Paris Fashion Week. At the Stella McCartney show, she wore a monochromatic neon-orange suit jacket with matching latex boots.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Janelle Monáe went for a pop of orange at the Stella McCartney show in Paris.

At the Valentino show, Monáe wore a white coat with peach and black stripes. She paired it with a matching hat and black-and-white boots.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Monáe wore a plaid coat to the Valentino show in Paris.

During an interview with InStyle last year, Monáe admitted to pushing herself to embrace her unique style when in the limelight.

“Embracing your uniqueness is an active choice,” she said. “I don’t wake up looking flawless every morning. I don’t wake up feeling empowered. I don’t wake up feeling fearless. I have to actively choose to feel that way. I’m like Issa Rae in ‘Insecure,’ like, ‘B—h, keep it together!'”

Monáe showed just how unique and dazzling her style can be when she arrived at the 2020 Oscars in February wearing a hooded silver Ralph Lauren dress that took 600 hours to make.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the 2020 Annual Academy Awards.

