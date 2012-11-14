Janeane Garofalo And A 'Big Bang Theory' Producer Had No Idea They've Been Married For The Past 20 Years

The comedians had to get a speedy divorce after finding out they had been legally married in a Vegas drive-thru 20 years ago.

Photo: AP

Comedian/actress Janeane Garofalo had no idea that she’s been married to “Big Bang Theory” producer Rob Cohen for the past 20 years.”Rob and I got married, for real, which we had to have a notary dissolve not 30 minutes before we got here tonight,” Garofalo revealed at the New York Comedy Festival reunion for “The Ben Stiller Show,” per the New York Post. “We were married for 20 years until this evening.”



Cohen was a writer on Stiller’s series in the 90s, when the comedic couple tied the knot.

But apparently, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas

“We got married drunk in Vegas. We dated for a year, and we got married at a drive-through chapel in a cab,” Garofolo explained. “[We thought] you have to go down to the courthouse and sign papers and stuff, so who knew? We were married, and apparently now that [Rob] is getting married for real, his lawyer dug up something.”

Cohen is currently engaged to Jill Leiderman, a producer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Not that Cohen and Garofolo were ever meant to be. The “Reality Bites” actress joked “I’m sure I was terrible,” to which Cohen responded “I will confirm that.”

Garofalo then added she no longer drinks.

SEE ALSO: Emma Stone officiates wedding for her publicists and ‘Gangster Squad’ director >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.