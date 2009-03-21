Janeane Garofalo Now Pitching For Microsoft, And She's Funny (Video)

Microsoft (MSFT) debuted the new version of its Internet Explorer browser yesterday, and ad agency Bradley and Montgomery put together a five-minute “history of the Internet” video to help promote it.

The video stars a series of comedians including brief appearances by Janeane Garofalo. They recall some old Internet memes like “Ask a Ninja” and the Hamster dance, and poke gentle fun at things like inane Facebook status updates.

It’s not that funny, but we have to say we like it better than the Microsoft ads by that other 90s comedy icon, Jerry Seinfeld.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.