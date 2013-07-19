Jane Lynch Gets Emotional Remembering Co-Star Cory Monteith On 'Leno'

Lynch and Monteith presenting together at the 2010 MTV VMAs.

Jane Lynch starred alongside Cory Monteith on “Glee” for four years and fought back tears as she remembered her young co-star on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.



Just days after Monteith died at age 31, Lynch recalled him as being “a real bright light in our family, and we’ve lost a really great guy.”

“Cory’s one of the biggest hearts, ” she added. “He once flew across the country on his own nickel to meet with a sick kid whose last wish was to meet him, that’s the kind of guy he was. He was a real giver.”

Lynch continued, “He was one of those guys that … you know, he knew he was breathing rarefied air. The gifts that this wonderful show gave us. I don’t think he left one day unlived.”

Watch Lynch get emotional remembering Monteith below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.