HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jane Fonda Is Selling Her 2,300-Acre Santa Fe Ranch For $US19.5 Million

Jane Fonda is selling her very, very large Santa Fe ranch for $US19.5 million.
The actress’ ‘Forked Lightening Ranch’ includes 2,300-deeded acres with over three miles of The Pecos River (one of the “finest trout fisheries in the state”) Rocky Mountain terrain, and American ruins.
Meanwhile, the 9,585-square-foot home itself, which is referred to as ‘River House,’ was personally designed by the former aerobics queen with six beds, five baths, a galleria, and a bell tower.
Fonda incorporated the modern Spanish colonial style home with energy-efficient resources, while still making it look like it’s over 100 years old, according to the actress in a promotional video.
The ranch bordered by the Santa Fe National Forest and is located within 25 minutes of the city of Santa Fe and is being listed by Swan Land Company.
Welcome to Forked Lightening Ranch, aka the 2,300-acre customised ranch of celebrity activist Jane Fonda.
The property includes 3.5 private miles of the Pecos River, allowing for plenty of fly fishing for rainbow and brown trout.
The actual house is 9,585 square feet and made of double adobe walls. Fonda said she hiked and camped around the property for months before she decided where to build the ranch.
The living room and dining room are airy with high-beamed ceilings. The oversized windows and doors face the river.
The dining room connects to the updated kitchen which also has great views. Additionally, the house has a bell tower to call people in for meals.
Moving to the bedrooms, the master is located in the corner of the house for optimal views of the river.
The property also includes a renovated Hacienda with twelve stalls of equestrian stables, a ranch office, and a gym.
