HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jane Fonda Is Selling Her 2,300-Acre Santa Fe Ranch For $US19.5 Million

Jane Fonda is selling her very, very large Santa Fe ranch for $US19.5 million.

The actress’ ‘Forked Lightening Ranch’ includes 2,300-deeded acres with over three miles of The Pecos River (one of the “finest trout fisheries in the state”) Rocky Mountain terrain, and American ruins.

Meanwhile, the 9,585-square-foot home itself, which is referred to as ‘River House,’ was personally designed by the former aerobics queen with six beds, five baths, a galleria, and a bell tower.

Fonda incorporated the modern Spanish colonial style home with energy-efficient resources, while still making it look like it’s over 100 years old, according to the actress in a promotional video.

The ranch bordered by the Santa Fe National Forest and is located within 25 minutes of the city of Santa Fe and is being listed by Swan Land Company.

