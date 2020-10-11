Jane Fonda said she doesn't want to have sex because she's too busy and she's had 'so much of it'

Joe Klamar/Gett Images Jane Fonda doesn’t have time to have sex.

Jane Fonda appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, which was guest hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish asked Fonda how she looked so good at 82, and whether it was because she was having “crazy sex.”

Fonda replied that she was having “zero” because she’s too busy.

“I’m old and I’ve had so much of it,” she added.

Fonda also joked that her ex-husband Ted Turner would say “if you wait too long it grows over.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jane Fonda was a guest on Friday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which was guest hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Haddish asked Fonda what her secret was to looking so good, and whether it’s because the actress, who is 82, is having a lot of “crazy sex.”

“No, no, zero,” Fonda replied while laughing, adding that she doesn’t have the time.

“I’m old and I’ve had so much of it,” she said. “I don’t need it right now because I’m too busy.”

Fonda also joked that her “favourite” ex-husband Ted Turner would say “if you wait too long it grows over.”

“I think he’s right,” she said. “I don’t think I could have sex again, even if I wanted to.”

Fonda also said she regrets never sleeping with Marvin Gaye. When Fonda was married to Tom Hayden and was running for the US Senate, she met with many musicians to ask them to perform at concerts to support his campaign.

“So Marvin asked to meet with me and so I did in a bar, and oh God, there he is,” Fonda said. “We had a long talk and it was clear it could have happened if I wanted, but you know, I was married.”

She said she let that one go, but “he’s so beautiful and his music’s so beautiful.”

Haddish replied she probably wouldn’t have been able to control herself, and Fonda was a “good woman” for being faithful.

“I aspire to be like you,” she said. “I’m learning to control myself.”

Watch the full interview below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.