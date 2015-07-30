Jane Birkin wants her name off this $22,000 bag

Actress and singer Jane Birkin, the namesake of the $US22,000 Birkin Croco bag has requested her name no longer be associated with this bag. Birkin released a statement saying “I have asked Hermès to rename the Birkin Croco until they adopt better practices that meet international standards for the production of this bag.”

Hermès has released a statement in response to Jane Birkin’s concerns stating that Hermès “was also shocked by the images recently broadcast.” The company goes on to say that “an investigation is underway at the Texas farm which was implicated in the video. Any breach of rules will be rectified and sanctioned. Hermès specifies that this farm does not belong to them and that the crocodile skins supplied are not used for the fabrication of Birkin bags.”

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.