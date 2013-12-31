It Turns Out Jane Austen Had Tons Of Brilliant Insights About Monetary Policy

Steven Englander, Citi’s global head of G10 FX strategy, unearthed several insights on monetary policy from the work of famed novelist Jane Austen.

He sent out the following quotes (and their real meanings) in a brief note:

“Elinor now found the difference between the expectation of an unpleasant event, however certain the mind may be told to consider it, and certainty itself.” — the market reaction to tapering

“Finish it at once. Let there be an end of this suspense. Fix, commit, condemn yourself.” — more on tapering

“A watch is always too fast or too slow. I cannot be dictated to by a watch.” — on the tapering calendar

“I have not wanted syllables where actions have spoken so plainly.” — advice on communications policy

“I think we are a great deal better employed, sitting comfortably here among ourselves, and doing nothing.” — insight into labour force participation

“I do not think it worthwhile to wait for enjoyment until there is some real opportunity for it.” — the hysteresis effect

“A large income is the best recipe for happiness I ever heard of.” — on the need for more stimulus

“I am sorry to tell you that I am getting very extravagant and spending all my money: and what is worse for you, I have been spending yours too.” — message to Congress

“If this man had not twelve thousand a year, he would be a very stupid fellow.” — the importance of the wealth effect for human capital

“Money is the best recipe for happiness.” — QE justified

“If things are going untowardly one month, they are sure to mend the next.” — on economic forecasting

“There is a monstrous deal of stupid quizzing, & common-place nonsense talked, but scarcely any wit.” — FOMC press conferences

“It would be most right, and most wise, and, therefore must involve least suffering.” — taking the easy policy route

“We do not look in great cities for our best morality.” — distribution effects of QE

“I don’t approve of surprises. The pleasure is never enhanced and the inconvenience is considerable.” — the argument for Fed transparency

“It is particularly incumbent on those who never change their opinion, to be secure of judging properly at first.” — nothing more need be said

“… people always live forever when there is an annuity to be paid them” — on the need for entitlements reform

“‘And we mean to treat you all,’ added Lydia, ‘but you must lend us the money, for we have just spent ours at the shop out there.'” — on balance sheet expansion