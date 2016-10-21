ROSENSTEIN ON TRUMP: 'Never interfere with an enemy while he's in the process of destroying himself'

Activist investor Barry Rosenstein, the head of multi-billion dollar fund Jana Partners, expects Hillary Clinton to win the US presidential election.
He said on CNBC’s Halftime Report that Clinton deserved congratulations for keeping to a Sun Tzu saying: “Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.”
“I don’t think there’s any question that she’s going to take the election,” Rosenstein added.
A Clinton win would have a neutral effect on markets, he said, though a Democratic sweep of Congress is “not priced in” and might cause stock multiples to come down.
That might be a good development for JANA, he said.
