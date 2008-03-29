JANA Winning the CNET Pissing Match

So far, the CNET (CNET) takeover war has mostly consisted of CNET and the JANA hedge-fund consortium trading press releases and legal filings. From the bleachers, however, JANA is winning the fight hands down.



We have a suggestion for CNET. But first, a recap:

The problem with CNET’s defence is that the fight is not really about the future of CNET: It’s about whether CEO Neil Ashe and his senior team will keep their jobs. Unfortunately for Neil & Co., CNET’s legacy of brand confusion, high costs, sluggish growth, lack of urgency, and a stock price that marches asymptotically toward zero has put shareholders in a revolutionary mood. And given that the JANA consortium itself is now a big shareholder, CNET’s protests about how JANA & Co.’s proposals aren’t fair for shareholders come off as feeble bleats.

As you know, we made our own friendly offer for CNET last December. Immediately after our offer was announced, the stock ticked upwards, as shareholders were given fresh hope. Alas, as yet, CNETs management has not responded to our offer, and the stock has subsequently plummeted to a new low.

In the intervening months, moreover, TechCrunch proprietor Michael Arrington has announced that he wants to kill CNET. We are not privy to the source of Mike’s CNET-obliteration obsession, but, unlike CNET, he has a real fire in the belly. Mike’s upstart TechCrunch has also already eclipsed CNET’s mindshare in the arena that CNET’s core brand once owned. If current trends continue, “CNET” will soon have the same connotations for its once-core audience as “Red Herring” and “Upside.”

In the face of all this, JANA’s calls for change sound sympathetic, and CNET’s protests sound quasi- delusional:

CNET Networks has constantly innovated. Since 2007, CNET Networks has made significant strategic, financial, personnel and operational progress. The Company has sharpened its focus on core brands, disposed of underperforming assets, recruited industry leaders to replace almost half of its executive management team, made strategic acquisitions solidifying the Company’s leadership in key categories and geographies, added two independent members to its Board, resolved legacy legal issues, realigned its workforce, and is exploring ways of optimising international operations…

CNET recently hired a crisis PR firm, Joele Frank, to help it turn public opinion against the invading mongol hoard. Unless Joele Frank is a master at stock manipulation, this is a tall order, but we do have one suggestion: Stop being defensive.

When JANA sticks to its high level “Change” message, its position is unassailable (Just ask Hillary Clinton). When it dives into the details, however, it is far less persuasive. JANA’s proposed new board members, for example, are not gold-plated Internet and media kingpins. Based on what we’ve heard of its specific ideas, moreover, these also leave room for debate.

See Also:

Announcing Our Friendly Offer For CNET

Update on Our CNET Offer and Restructuring Plan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.