JANA To CNET: Keep Cutting!

CNET CEO Neil Ashe, under pressure from hedge fund JANA and other investors, fired 120 employees yesterday and says it will put its best minds to work on a plan to save the company. So is JANA, et al, sated? What do you think? From JANA’s statement:



It is astounding that it has taken years of shareholder value destruction

for CNET to even start examining the basics of reversing its ongoing

underperformance, and even then only after we began calling for change.

Fundamental issues like these that we have raised should have been

addressed years ago.

Although CNET has belatedly said it will examine these fundamental

issues, shareholders should ask themselves whether there is any reason to

believe that the current leadership will do so successfully. The current

board of directors has presided over an almost 50% stock price decline in

the last two years through yesterday, yet they failed to demonstrate any

sense of urgency to address these basic issues until publicly called on

to do so. CNET’s board of directors and much of its senior management

team, including its CEO and the head of its “task force”, also lack the

necessary sector experience and expertise to address these issues and

future challenges effectively.

We agree that CNET has failed to address these issues historically and

that change is needed. Rather than farming out the challenges facing

CNET to a “task force” led by its CFO, we think a better plan is to bring

the necessary experience and expertise to CNET’s board of directors, who

can work with management to address these issues decisively and

effectively going forward. This is why we have proposed new board

members who we believe possess the experience and expertise to bring

effective change to CNET and maximise value for all shareholders.

