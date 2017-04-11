A big activist hedge fund has reportedly just taken a stake in Whole Foods

Rachael Levy

Jana Partners, an activist hedge fund, is building a stake in Whole Foods, according to a report by Dow Jones, which was tweeted by CNBC.

The CNBC tweet said that the fund has built a 9% stake in the grocery chain and that the firm wants Whole Foods to consider a possible sale.

We have reached out to Jana Partners and will update if we receive a response.

More to come…

 

 

NOW WATCH: WATCH! The premiere episode of Henry Blodget’s new markets and economics show

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.