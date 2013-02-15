Another Hedge Fund Has Completely Dumped Apple

Photo: CNBC

Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners has completely divested its stake in Apple, according to a 13F filing for the fourth quarter ended 12/31/2012 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the end of Q3, the hedge fund held 143,148 shares of the tech giant, the Q3 13F filing shows.



Omega Advisors’ Leon Cooperman also sold all his Apple shares in the last quarter.

Apple is known for being a hedge fund favourite. We now have two big names who have dumped it completely.

