Jana Partners' Barry Rosenstein and Construction Company Head Battle Over Hamptons Parking

Page Six writes: IT’S only the first week of summer and there’s already a Hatfield-McCoy-like feud in East Hampton – over parking.



On one side is Christopher Clark, chairman of W.G. Clark Construction Co., who inherited his 1920s mansion from his family. On the other is Jana Partners hedge fund magnate Barry Rosenstein, who last year ranked No. 380 on the 400 Richest Americans in Forbes. Both live on Drew Lane.

On Saturday, Rosenstein angered Clark when the East Hampton Village Police were called with a complaint about a number of cars illegally parked along the lane for a birthday party Clark was throwing for his 9-year-old. Read more from Page Six.

