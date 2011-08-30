Check Out JANA Capital Partners' Awesome Presentation On Why To Split McGraw-Hill Into 4

Photo: New York Social Diary
Barry Rosenstein’s hedge fund JANA Capital Partners and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have called for McGraw-Hill, the owner of ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, to be split into four separate entities.To prove their points, the managers put together an interesting presentation to present to McGraw Hill last week. We’ll take you along step-by-step.
ANA and OTPP suggest dividing the company into four separate units: S&P, the S&P Index business, McGraw-Hill education arm and information and media business.
Disclosure: Rosenstein’s hedge fund along with the OTPP own a 5.6% stake in the company, according to Market Folly.
via Market Folly
JANA says McGraw Hill's conglomerate structure has significantly constrained the businesses operational performance.
JANA believes McGraw-Hill has failed to maximise value because of operational underperformance, inefficient capital allocation and structural complexity.
McGraw-Hill is also disadvantaged by owning two very different ratings companies: MH Financial and S&P Ratings. The first is diverse with growth potential; the second is subject to more regulations and has little growth potential.
Changing McGraw-Hill's corporate structure would allow the company to explore value-creation opportunities, JANA says.
