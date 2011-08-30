Check Out JANA Capital Partners' Awesome Presentation On Why To Split McGraw-Hill Into 4

Barry Rosenstein

Photo: New York Social Diary

Barry Rosenstein’s hedge fund JANA Capital Partners and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have called for McGraw-Hill, the owner of ratings agency Standard & Poor’s, to be split into four separate entities.To prove their points, the managers put together an interesting presentation to present to McGraw Hill last week. We’ll take you along step-by-step.



ANA and OTPP suggest dividing the company into four separate units: S&P, the S&P Index business, McGraw-Hill education arm and information and media business.

Disclosure: Rosenstein’s hedge fund along with the OTPP own a 5.6% stake in the company, according to Market Folly.

via Market Folly

