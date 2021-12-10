Jana Duggar charged with child endangerment, according to multiple reports

Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jana Duggar visit ‘Extra’ at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square on March 11, 2014 in New York City. Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jana Duggar was charged with child endangerment in September, according to media reports.

The eldest Duggar daughter reportedly pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

The news comes one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted of possessing child sex abuse material.

Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar whose family was the subject of the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged with endangering the welfare of a child earlier this year, according to several media reports.

The TLC alum received the citation on September 9, according to a Washington County court document obtained by People.

Jana, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to the outlet, and she is scheduled to appear in court on January 10, 2022, for a bench trial.

The court citation reportedly did not include details about the incident.

The misdemeanor charge carries a possible sentence of 30 to 90 days behind bars or fines in Arkansas.

Jana is unmarried and does not have children. According to The Daily Mail, she lives with her parents and many of her younger siblings on the family’s large Arkansas compound.

An Elms Springs District clerk told The Mail that she was not at liberty to disclose whether or not the charge was related to Jana’s brother, Josh Duggar, who was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material earlier this week.

The Duggar family did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The news comes one day after Josh Duggar, the eldest Duggar child, was found guilty. He was on trial for two counts of receiving and downloading illegal media.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $US250,000 ($AU348,346) for each conviction, Insider previously reported. He is expected to be sentenced in about four months.