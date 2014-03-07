The Founder Of WhatsApp Posted This Unassuming Note In A Forum Five Years Ago

A few weeks ago, Facebook rocked the tech world with news that it was buying popular chat app Whatsapp for an insane $US19 billion dollars.

Whatsapp founder Jan Koum, who developed the chat platform in 2009, once lived on food stamps.

Now, he owns a 45% stake in the company, and is worth about $US6.8 billion dollars.

Twitter account Brilliant Ads, which tweets out awesome ads from brands and companies, shared a note that Koum left on a forum five years ago.

Here it is:

— Brilliant Ads (@Brilliant_Ads) March 7, 2014

The full message says:

hi there, my iphone app, the one i spent the last few months on, just went live in the app store. its free.. the idea is that the app lets you indicate your availability status to other before they call you. so for example, if you know you going on vacation, you can set your status to say “going on vacation, will not have cell phone connection, send email instead”..etc. was curious if any of you want to give me feedback on what oyu think about the application? i spent an extra effort to make sure it works well with all the intl numbers and formats out there. the app is called WhatsApp (clever, huh?:), our site is: http://www.whatsapp.com and you can grab it directly from itunes by following this link. looking forward to hearing your thoughts.

