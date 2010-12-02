FLASHBACK: Remember Goldman's Gloomy Call For An Economic Slowdown?

Photo: Robert Thomson via Flickr

Goldman Sachs’ Jan Hatziushas just walked back from his July predictions for doom and gloom in the American economy.He now sees the U.S. economy growing at 2.7% in 2011 and is positive about recent data.



But he didn’t see it that way too long ago.

In July, Hatzius produced a report titled, “The Second Half Slowdown.”

Now it looks as if that second half slowdown never materialised.

Will Hatzius be the last bear to stand up and admit defeat?

Check out the dark call that Hatzius made this summer, when practically everyone was calling for a double dip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.