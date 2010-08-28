Fed Disses Goldman By Not Inviting Chief Economist Hatzius To Jackson Hole

Details are beginning to emerge about who did, and who didn’t, get invited to this year’s Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



There are some surprising absentees like Brian Sack, who heads up the New York Fed’s market group, according to WSJ.com.

But one stood out to us: Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius.

Hatzius may not be the only to top bank economist not invited, but the Fed did find room for Morgan Stanley economist Richard Berner and Micky Levy of Bank of America.

St. Louis Fed President Hoenig said that he changed around some of the attendants at the annual meeting to spice up debate.

Perhaps Hatzius’s report on a second half slowdown, where he highlighted the negative U.S. outlook, wasn’t something they wanted to hear about again.

Check out Hatzius’s report on the second half slowdown headed for the U.S. >

