Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius Reveals His Favourite Chart Of The Year

We asked over 100 portfolio managers, strategists, analysts, and economists across Wall Street what they consider the most important charts of the year.

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sent us a chart that underpins his and much of the Street’s view on why 2014 will be the breakout year for the U.S. economy.

“2013 was another relatively weak year for U.S. growth because increasing fiscal drag, from federal tax hikes and spending cuts, offset the positive impulse from the private sector,” says Hatzius. “We expect the private sector impulse to stay positive in 2014-2015, as both households and firms continue to spend a larger share of their income. With fiscal drag receding, this should allow the economy to accelerate to an above-trend GDP growth rate.”

