What The 'End Of Ownership' Might Look Like

Silicon Valley is pushing America into a “share culture,” which may completely change how we live and work. It’s an emerging trend, especially in the transportation sector, with companies like Zipcar and bike share programs becoming popular, but it’s moving beyond that space.



Y Combinator Partner Paul Graham, who invests in some of the most valuable and successful startups, recently asked, “Will ownership turn out to be largely a hack people resorted to before they had the infrastructure to manage sharing properly?”

We recently sat down with Jan Chipchase, whose job is to travel the world and discover tech trends as executive creative director of Global Insights at frog. He shared with us what this shared culture of the future might look like. Watch our conversation below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.