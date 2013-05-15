This Guy's Job Is To Travel The World And Figure Out The Next Huge Tech Trend

Jan Chipchase has one of the coolest jobs in the world. As the executive creative director of Global Insights at frog, a global design and innovation consultancy, he travels around the globe on behalf of big-name clients to see how people use technology.



From spending time in the heart of Shanghai to the streets of Afghanistan, Chipchase says his mission is “understanding and identifying nuanced patterns in human behaviour and using this to inform decision making and inspire design.”

He shares some of his findings in his new book, “Hidden In Plain Sight: How To Create Extraordinary Products For Tomorrow’s Customers.” We recently had a chance to sit down with him to talk about what trends he’s seeing around the world, his favourite new tech product, and whether Google Glass will really catch on. Watch our conversation below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.