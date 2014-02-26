REPORT: Arizona Governor Will Veto Controversial Anti-Gay Bill

Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer (R) will likely veto a controversial bill that would allow businesses to refuse services to gay and lesbian customers, NBC News is reporting.

According to NBC, Brewer wants to diffuse the story and does not “want to take any actions that could jeopardize the economic momentum” in Arizona.

In recent days, amid a media firestorm over the bill, numerous voices in and outside Arizona had urged Brewer to veto the bill — including both of Arizona’s Republican senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake. Three Republican state lawmakers who voted for the bill last week also sent a letter to Brewer urging her to veto the bill.

Businesses like Marriott and Apple have also come out in opposition to the legislation, citing worries about the potential ramifications on their businesses.

Brewer has until Friday to sign the bill into law or veto it — or, she could do nothing, in which case the bill would become law. In Washington on Monday for the National Governors Association meetings, she told CNN that she would “do the right thing for Arizona.”

