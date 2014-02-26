Arizona Governor Office Denies Having Made Decision To Veto Anti-Gay Bill

The office of Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer (R) denied an NBC News report that she is likely to veto a controversial bill that would allow businesses to refuse services to gay and lesbian customers.

“Governor Brewer hasn’t yet made a decision,” a Brewer spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider Tuesday. “The Senate transmitted its bill to our office yesterday while the Governor was in DC. When she returns, she will take the time necessary to thoroughly review and evaluate the legislation before taking action.”

One person close to the governor told NBC that Brewer does not “want to take any actions that could jeopardize the economic momentum” in Arizona. The report also cited longtime Brewer political adviser Chuck Coughlin. Several businesses, including Marriott and Apple, have reached out to Brewer in recent days and urged her to veto the bill.

In recent days, amid a media firestorm over the bill, numerous voices in and outside Arizona had urged Brewer to veto the bill — including both of Arizona’s Republican senators, John McCain and Jeff Flake. Three Republican state lawmakers who voted for the bill last week also sent a letter to Brewer urging her to veto the bill to prevent potential boycotts.

Brewer has until Friday to sign the bill into law or veto it. She also has the option to do nothing, in which case the bill would still become law. In Washington on Monday for National Governors Association meetings, Brewer told CNN only that she would “do the right thing for Arizona.”

