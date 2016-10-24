'He's being waterboarded by these issues': Top Trump ally laments women accusing him of sexual assault

CNN Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer on CNN.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, one of the most prominent early Donald Trump supporters, asserted that the Republican presidential nominee was being unfairly “waterboarded” by women accusing Trump of sexual assault.

During a roundtable panel on “State of the Union,” the former governor dismissed the 12 women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

“He’s been waterboarded by these issues. It seems like it’s really been a put-up oppression of Donald Trump by all these people lining up. It’s just unbelievable. And anyone who has been under those kinds of assaults wants to defend themselves,” Brewer said.

Panelist Bakari Sellers, a Hillary Clinton supporter, quickly shot back, arguing that during a 2005 exchange with former NBC television personality Billy Bush, Trump himself bragged about kissing and groping women without their permission.

“This waterboarding that the governor is talking about — Donald Trump literally said these things on a tape with Billy Bush, and now they’re coming back and people are saying he actually committed those acts,” Sellers said.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly pushed back against the allegations of sexual assault.

During a rally on Saturday, the real-estate magnate declared that after the election concluded, he would sue the women who have come forward with allegations against him.

During an interview on “This Week” on Sunday, the Republican presidential nominee’s son Eric Trump asserted that his father was a “great fighter” who defends himself against accusations he claims are false.

“Where were these women before? He’s one of the most known people in the world,” Trump said. “My father’s a guy who will fight. He will fight for this country, and he will fight for himself,” he added.

