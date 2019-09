This is really painful to watch, so we recommend that you don’t



Jan Brewer — the governor of Arizona, and supporter of the state’s controversial immigration bill — experienced a total meltdown during her statement during last night’s debate. This is very, very uncomfortable.

(From Ben Smith at POLITICO)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.