Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. Jim Jordan about ‘multiple communications’ he had with Trump the day of the Capitol riot

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on the floor of the House of Representatives on January 6, 2021. Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The January 6 committee requested Rep. Jim Jordan voluntarily turn over information to them.

They want to know more about Jordan’s “possibly multiple communications” with Trump on the day of the riot.

Jordan is the second member of Congress after Rep. Scott Perry to receive such a request.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack requested on Wednesday that Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio voluntarily provide more information to the panel about his communications with then-President Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol riot.

“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th,” wrote committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi in a letter to Jordan. “We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”

Jordan — a staunch ally of the former president and a founding member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus — is the second member of Congress to receive a request for information from the committee.

Among other things, the select committee wants information from Jordan about contacts he had with individuals at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, as well as with Trump’s legal team. It’s also interested in hearing from Jordan about discussions regarding presidential pardons for people involved in the Capitol riot.

The panel also noted in its letter to Jordan that he previously indicated a willingness to cooperate with the Capitol riot probe.

“When you were asked during a Rules Committee hearing on October 20, 2021, whether you would be willing to share with the Select Committee the information you have regarding January 6th and the events leading up to that day, you responded, ‘I’ve said all along, I have nothing to hide. I’ve been straightforward all along,'” the letter said.

A spokesperson for Jordan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania was the first member of Congress to receive a request for information from the January 6 committee. Investigators are specifically focused on Perry’s efforts to install Jeffrey Clark, a top Trump ally at the Justice Department, as acting attorney general amid Trump’s push to overturn the election results. Perry on Tuesday said he would not cooperate with the committee’s request.

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left.”

Perry could now face a subpoena from the committee, and Jordan could be in the same boat if he similarly refuses this week’s request for information.