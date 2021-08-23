The January 6 committee are seeking phone, email, and text records from ‘several hundred people’ for Capitol riot probe, including members of Congress

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. Some people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not join a deadly insurrection. John Minchillo/AP

The January 6 commission is seeking any electronic communications from individuals involved in the Capitol riot.

Chairman Bennie Thompson said Monday that the committee plans on obtaining phone, email, and text records.

The “exhaustive list” of individuals does include some members of Congress, but Thompson declined to clarify who.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The January 6 select committee is seeking electronic communication records from “several hundred people,” including from members of Congress, in connection with their Capitol riot probe.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who serves as chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, told reporters Monday that the committee plans on obtaining phone, email, and text records.

Thompson said the committee will initially reach out to telecommunication companies, saying that issuing subpoenas “is not the first thing we have to do.”

“It won’t be tomorrow,” Thompson told reporters outside the House Democratic Caucus meeting. “We’ll do what’s required to get the information. As to the time when we’ll do it and other things, we’re not sure at this point.”

Thompson did not clarify which members of Congress will be included in the probe, adding that they have not yet interviewed any members in connection to the investigation nor sent out any information or letters to lawmakers.

“We have quite an exhaustive list of people,” Thompson told reporters. “I won’t tell you who they are, but it’s several hundred people that make up the list of individuals we plan to contact.”

This story is breaking. Check back for more details.