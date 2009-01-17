Jan 15 Comes And Goes For Microsoft With No Layoffs (MSFT)

We’ve been following Internet rumours that Microsoft (MSFT) would cut employees on January 15, a frenzy of speculation kicked off by a December report on the Mini-Microsoft blog. We were braced for impact, but yesterday no job cuts were announced.



That doesn’t mean layoffs won’t come soon. Microsoft executives were particularly chatty with the press in the days surrounding CEO Steve Ballmer’s CES keynote, and when asked about possible job cuts company reps didn’t move to deny the rumours.

So when might cuts come? Perhaps ahead of Microsoft’s scheduled earnings report next Thursday, Jan 22, where analysts like UBS’s Heather Bellini and Citi’s Brent Thill are pessimistic on the company amidst anemic global demand for PCs. (Although look to the Entertainment and Devices Division to outperform with its Xbox.) The WSJ had its own report on Wednesday claiming cuts might come “as early as next week.”

So Microsoft’s employees aren’t out of the woods yet.

Know something we don’t? Let us know at ekrangel {at} alleyinsider {dot} com.

