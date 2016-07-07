A new music video takes you inside China's bizarre, empty replica of Paris

It’s been a little over a year since British musician Jamie xx dropped “In Colour,” the widely lauded, catchy electronic album that rocked charts in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

So while the track from Jamie xx’s new music video “Gosh” might be old, the visuals showcase something uncanny: a replica of the Eiffel tower.

The replica stands in the middle of a ghost town, surrounded by a grassy field. The video was shot in Tianducheng, China, a town built to mimic Paris’ capital. According to Billboard, the area has remained more or less empty since it was constructed in 2007.

But it’s not the only Chinese town with fake world landmarks. There are many more replicas throughout the country, including the Great Sphinx of Giza, the Kremlin, the White House, and a Leaning Tower of Pisa that’s over 5,000 miles away from the real deal.

Give the video a watch:



Some might describe the viewing experience as a cheap way to travel the world from home. But the video is darker than that, since it has the visual elements of a dystopian setting: dense, staid buildings, an empty city, and a jarringly familiar landmark.

