Jamie Spears’ lawyer says he’s found a new attorney after he was suspended from Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has hired a new lawyer.

His former lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, announced the news that Spears was getting a new attorney.

It comes after Jamie Spears was suspended from Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Jamie Spears has found a new lawyer following his suspension from Britney Spears’ conservatorship, his former attorney said in a statement.

“We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions,” Spears’ former attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, said in a statement shared with Insider. “We continue to have a good relationship, and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel. I am confident that Jamie’s new counsel will continue to prove that he has always acted in Britney’s best interests every step of the way.”

Thoreen did not say who Spears’ new attorney is, but court papers seen by NBC News show that the new lawyer is Alex Weingarten, a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Jamie Spears was suspended from Britney Spears’ conservatorship in September, and a hearing on if Spears’ conservatorship should be completely ended is scheduled for November 12.