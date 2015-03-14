Jamie Oliver's website was hacked for a second time

The website of famed celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has been hacked for a second time in as many months. Internet security company Fox It says researchers uncovered “malicious code inside the main page” and revealed the cyber attack to Business Insider on Friday.

Fox It says that the website was targeted on March 5. A spokesperson explained that finding the problem “took some doing” because the website uses a lot of Javascript (website code), so there’s a great deal of information to sift through.

“We first saw JamieOliver.com redirecting to the exploit kit as early as Thursday March 5, which means that the website has been redirecting for at least eight days,” Fox It said. An exploit kit is a pre-built piece(s) of software that meddles with the otherwise friendly code that only wants to help tell the public about pesto and how to make hollandaise sauce.

Fox It sent Business Insider this screenshot of the offending malware:

A spokesperson for jamieoliver.com said in an email that the team believes the website “was the target of another attack,” but the problem has been resolved. “We have taken measures to clear the offending code and the site is now safe to visit. We are now running a forensic audit to find out more information,” the spokesperson said.

The website is hugely popular. It gets around 10 million visitors a month.

This is what Jamie Oliver’s website looks like from the outside…

In February, jamieoliver.com was “compromised” by malware that could have potentially damaged the machines of the website’s users. The first hack was found by a blog called malwarebytes.

The team at jamieoliver.com told BI at the time that the issue was “low-level” and the problem was dealt with quickly. Maywarebytes also confirmed the site was cleared of any harmful material and cleaned up very quickly.

This time, Fox It suggests the situation could have been worse. “This returning issue typically indicates the website is compromised in other ways and potential ‘bad guys’ have unprecedented access.”

