Jamie Oliver now has control of his Australian restaurant chain

Jamie Oliver with staff at his restaurants. Photo: GP Images/WireImage

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has bought back the farm, announcing today that he’s taken control of the six Australian restaurants bearing his name.

Oliver acquired the Jamie’s Italian chain from the receivers of the failed Keystone Group, which collapsed last year.

Jamie’s Italian launched in Sydney’s CBD five years ago and subsequently opened in Canberra, Parramatta in western Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, which are among the brand’s best global performers. The Jamie’s Italian Trattoria in Parramatta will be converted into Jamie’s Italian for brand consistency.

Oliver has 42 restaurants in the UK and over 25 internationally, including on Royal Caribbean cruise ships. The celebrity chef plans to visit Sydney in May, and launch a new menu for the chain. He is also introducing “kids eat free” during the Easter school holidays in each city.

“This is a process that I’ve never been through so it’s all very new, but it’s a really happy ending,” he said.

“The Jamie’s Italian Australia business has always been extraordinary and, now we’ve gone through this unique process, everything I’ve ever dreamed of has happened.”

The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group Australia’s new managing director, Ben Shaughnessy, has moved to Sydney after seven years at The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group UK.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.