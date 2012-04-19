SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: 49-Year-Old Jamie Moyer Is Now The Oldest Pitcher To Ever Win A Game

Yesterday, Jamie Moyer picked up his first win since 2010. But more more importantly, at age 49 years and 151 days, Moyer became the oldest pitcher in Major League history to win a game.



It was Moyer’s 268th career win. It was also his 104th win since turning 40, second only to Phil Niekro.

Here are all the pitchers that won at least 37 games in their age-40 season* or later…

‘All data via Baseball-Reference.com. For record purposes, a player is considered 40 years old during a season if his birthday is before July 1.

