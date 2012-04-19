These 12 Crazy Facts About 49-Year-Old Pitcher Jamie Moyer Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv screen shot
Jamie Moyer became the oldest pitcher to ever win a Major League Baseball game Tuesday night at age 49 years, 151 days.Moyer went seven innings, giving up six hits and zero earned runs in the Colorado Rockies’ 5-3 win against the San Diego Padres.
The Rockies are Moyer’s eighth MLB club.
His 24-season career has spanned four decades and defied all commonly-held ideas regarding how long a pitcher can last in the modern game.
And Moyer has done it all without inciting much fear in opposing hitters or ever being considered a staff ace.
When Jamie Moyer started pitching in the big leagues, 263 current ballplayers hadn't even been born yet. That includes 2011 National League Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw
Jamie Moyer has pitched to more than 8 per cent of all hitters in MLB history over his 24-season career
After getting off to a poor start to his career, the Chicago Cubs encouraged Moyer to retire and offered him a minor league coaching gig when he was in his mid-20s
In his debut, Jamie Moyer's opposing pitcher was Hall of Famer Steve Carlton. Carlton is now 67 years old. Here he is at the 2008 All-Star Game, well after retiring. Moyer was still pitching that year
