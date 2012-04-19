These 12 Crazy Facts About 49-Year-Old Pitcher Jamie Moyer Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv screen shot

Jamie Moyer became the oldest pitcher to ever win a Major League Baseball game Tuesday night at age 49 years, 151 days.Moyer went seven innings, giving up six hits and zero earned runs in the Colorado Rockies’ 5-3 win against the San Diego Padres.



The Rockies are Moyer’s eighth MLB club.

His 24-season career has spanned four decades and defied all commonly-held ideas regarding how long a pitcher can last in the modern game.

And Moyer has done it all without inciting much fear in opposing hitters or ever being considered a staff ace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.