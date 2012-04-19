These 12 Crazy Facts About 49-Year-Old Pitcher Jamie Moyer Will Blow Your Mind

Lorenzo Arguello
Jamie Moyer Colorado Rockies

Photo: ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain/MLB.tv screen shot

Jamie Moyer became the oldest pitcher to ever win a Major League Baseball game Tuesday night at age 49 years, 151 days.Moyer went seven innings, giving up six hits and zero earned runs in the Colorado Rockies’ 5-3 win against the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies are Moyer’s eighth MLB club.

His 24-season career has spanned four decades and defied all commonly-held ideas regarding how long a pitcher can last in the modern game.

And Moyer has done it all without inciting much fear in opposing hitters or ever being considered a staff ace.

Source: FanGraphs

When Jamie Moyer started pitching in the big leagues, 263 current ballplayers hadn't even been born yet. That includes 2011 National League Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw

Source: USA Today

The Colorado Rockies, Moyer's current team, didn't even exist when he broke into the majors

Jamie Moyer has thrown a shutout in FOUR different decades

Source: USA Today

Jamie Moyer has been the oldest player on an opening day MLB roster 6 different times

Source: Baseball Reference

Jamie Moyer has pitched to more than 8 per cent of all hitters in MLB history over his 24-season career

Source: Elias Sports Bureau via Buster Olney

After getting off to a poor start to his career, the Chicago Cubs encouraged Moyer to retire and offered him a minor league coaching gig when he was in his mid-20s

Source: USA Today

His ERA since he turned 40 (4.40) is lower than it was when he was in his 20s (4.56)

Source: USA Today

Moyer has given up the most home runs in MLB history with 511

Source: Christian Science Monitor

Jamie Moyer won his first game in 1986 when he was only 23 years old

Source: SB Nation

In his debut, Jamie Moyer's opposing pitcher was Hall of Famer Steve Carlton. Carlton is now 67 years old. Here he is at the 2008 All-Star Game, well after retiring. Moyer was still pitching that year

Source: Adam Schefter

Moyer got his 268th victory at age 49 Tuesday night despite never cracking 80 miles per hour

Source: Hardball Talk

Now find out who tops the list of MLB's best players who never won a World Series

A few of these guys couldn't help break some long standing curses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.