Jamie Lynn Spears warns the media to not 'repeat the mistakes' of its past in support of sister Britney

Image Group LA/Getty Images Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence following the explosive documentary, ‘Framing Britney Spears.’

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence after “Framing Britney Spears” premiered last week.

Jamie Lynn supported her sister, Britney, with a warning to the media on her Instagram Stories.

She also denied a “false story” that she recently attended a virtual #Free Britney rally.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jamie Lynn Spears warned the media “not to repeat the mistakes” of its past in support of her sister, Britney.

The “Zoey 101” star spoke out following the swift and dramatic fallout from the explosive “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. On Friday, Jamie Lynn showed support for her older sister by levelling a clear warning to the media.

“Dear media,” Jamie Lynn wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better.”

Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears publicly offered support for her sister on Friday

She also shared a quote, reading, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

Jamie Lynn then addressed a false news story that was allegedly pushed by certain publications. The story implied that she recently attended a virtual rally for the #FreeBritney movement.

“A few media outlets ran a false story about me attending a virtual rally yesterday,” wrote Jamie Lynn.

“In fact, someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge. I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of the rally, nor was I in attendance for the virtual rally,” she added.

Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears also addressed a ‘false story’ that she recently attended a virtual #FreeBritney rally

“Framing Britney Spears” inspired a wave of backlash against prominent journalists, the media, and Justin Timberlake



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Journalist Diane Sawyer has received backlash over her 2003 interview with Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn’s not-so-subtle message came after the release of the unauthorised documentary The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears,” which focused on the ongoing #FreeBritney movement.

While the documentary centered around the conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, fans on social media were appalled by the misogynistic and negative treatment Britney received from the media throughout her career.

This week, fans lashed out at journalist Diane Sawyer for her “disgusting” 2003 interview with Britney. In one instance, Sawyer presented sexist comments related to Britney’s breakup with former *NSYNC frontman, Justin Timberlake.

“He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?” Sawyer asked Spears.

The “Toxic” singer replied, “Everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain wayâ€¦ and I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

Sawyer later told Britney that she “upset a lot of mothers in this country.”

The journalist pointed to Kendel Ehrlich, the then-governor of Maryland’s wife, who admitted she would “shoot Britney Spears” if given the opportunity.

While Spears called Ehrlich’s comments “horrible,” Sawyer appeared to defend the stance by saying the frustration stemmed from the “example for kids and how hard it is to be a parent.”

Justin Timberlake also received backlash over the documentary, with fans suggesting he pushed a negative narrative about Britney in the media to further his solo career.

Ron Galella, Ltd/Getty Images Fans have demanded Justin Timberlake apologise to Britney Spears for hit past behaviour towards her.

In 2002, Timberlake catapulted to the top of the Billboard charts with his single “Cry Me a River,” which was boosted amid rumours the song was about Spears.

The music video featured a Spears look-alike, and the lyrics contained several suggestions of infidelity, including “You don’t have to say what you did. I already know. I found out from him.”

During this time, Timberlake also did radio interviews in which he spoke about having sex with Spears.

When one radio host asked, “Did you f— Britney Spears,” Timberlake laughed and answered, “OK, I did it.”

Timberlake has since issued an apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction by performing with him.

Jamie Spears recently lost a key battle related to Britney’s conservatorship



On Thursday, Judge Brenda Penny “overruled Jamie Spears’ objections to an order establishing Bessemer Trust Co. as a co-conservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate.”

Jamie previously objected to the conservatorship with Bessemer because “it improperly reduced his powers over his daughter’s estate.”

In 2020, the conservatorship was extended four times and Spears requested that her father be removed as conservator twice. The request was denied both times.

Samuel Ingham, Britney’s lawyer, told the courtroom on Thursday that “it’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator.”

“But we recognise that removal is a separate issue,” Ingham continued.

The conservatorship was first enacted in 2008 after Britney suffered from a mental health crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.