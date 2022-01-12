Jamie Lynn Spears says her apparent feud with Britney Spears is ‘confusing’

Jamie Lynn Spears interviewed by Juju Chang for ‘Good Morning America.’ ABC/Richard Harbaugh

Jamie Lynn Spears discussed Britney Spears during a recent interview on “Good Morning America.”

Jamie Lynn described Britney’s public statements about their relationship as “confusing.”

“I love my sister,” she said. “I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her strained relationship with Britney Spears during a recent interview on “Good Morning America.”

The former “Zoey 101” star, who is 10 years younger than her famous older sister, told Juju Chang that she never played a role in Britney’s controversial conservatorship.

“When it was put into place, I was 17 years old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening — nor was I focused on that,” she said. “I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

She added: “I took no steps to be apart of it.”

Britney’s conservatorship, established in 2008, granted control of the singer’s personal and financial decisions to her father, Jamie Spears. It was terminated last November after Britney made a public plea for her freedom, calling the arrangement “abusive.”

Britney said in a now-deleted Instagram post that her family “should all be in jail” for allowing the conservatorship to continue, even her “church-going mother.”

However, Jamie Lynn said she “went out of [her] way” to help Britney explore legal options.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn told Chang. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so — went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship. And just end this all for our family. If it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship,” she continued. “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people then I did, I set that up.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Image Group LA/Getty Images

Chang also asked Jamie Lynn to address an Instagram post from last July, in which Britney slammed her younger sister for performing remixed versions of her own songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, adding, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

“Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me about that, and I actually have spoke to her about that,” Jamie Lynn replied. “I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done.”

She added: “I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”

Jamie Lynn went on to say that her love for Britney is “still there, 100%,” despite her sibling’s harsh words.

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her, and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” Jamie Lynn said. “So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”