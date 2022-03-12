Jamie Lee Curtis showed her natural body and refused prosthetics for new film: ‘I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11’

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote about embracing her natural body in an Instagram post this week. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis will appear in the upcoming film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Curtis, 63, spoke about embracing her natural body for the upcoming film on Instagram.

Director Daniel Kwan told Entertainment Weekly that Curtis wanted to look as “real” as possible in the film.

Jamie Lee Curtis embraced her natural body for her role in the upcoming film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, Curtis introduced audiences to her new character — IRS worker Deirdre Beaubeirdra — and how she showed her real body onscreen. The film, which wrapped two years ago prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, premiered at the SXSW Conference & Festival on Friday.

“I told [reporter] Clark Collins @entertainmentweekly that…In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things,” Curtis, 63, wrote. “Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”

“And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything,” Curtis added.

Curtis continued that showcasing her natural body on screen was a conscious decision.

Curtis continued that showcasing her natural body on screen was a conscious decision.

The “Halloween” actress finished her post by noting she “specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality.”

“That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically,” Curtis wrote.

Representatives for Curtis told Insider they declined to comment further.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the film’s director and writer Daniel Kwan said Curtis wanted to look as “real” as possible in the film.

“Everyone assumes that her belly in the movie is a prosthetic, but it’s actually her real belly,” Kwan told EW. “She was grateful that she was allowed to just let it out.”

“I wanted to just be truthful to this woman,” Curtis added in the interview.

Earlier this month, Curtis told People that her topless scene in the 1983 film “Trading Places” made her feel “embarrassed.”

“Did I look OK? Yeah. Did I know what I was doing? Yeah. Did I like it? No. Was I doing it because it was the job? Yes,” she told the outlet, adding that she wouldn’t go topless now.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” will debut in theaters on April 8.