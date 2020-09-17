Chris Evans’ movie mum Jamie Lee Curtis had an awkward response to his nude photo leak

Lionsgate Chris Evans played Ransom Drysdale and Jamie Lee Curtis played his mother, Linda.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Chris Evans’ on-screen mother in “Knives Out,” has added her own response to Evans’ leaked photo incident.

On Tuesday, Curtis tweeted: “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!” which some found a little awkward considering they played mother and son in Rian Johnson’s movie.

Curtis’ tweet comes after Evans addressed the incident himself, tweeting: “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

On Saturday, Evans accidentally leaked a nude photograph of himself to his Instagram story.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Chris Evans' on-screen mum in "Knives Out," has added her own response to Evans' accidental leaked nude saga — and it's pretty awkward.

The leaked nude came about after Evans posted a screen recording to his Instagram story, but didn’t realise that at the end of the recording, a close up nude photograph could clearly be seen in his camera roll.

Evans eventually addressed the whole incident by simply tweeting: "Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Now that I have your attention

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

On Tuesday, Curtis replied to Evans lending her support: "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!"

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

The slightly thirsty nature of Curtis’s tweet feels a little off considering that Curtis and Evans played mother and son in Rian Johnson’s hit movie “Knives Out.”

LMAO LINDA AND RANSOM — shrey-shrey⛅️???? (@ShreyaNivarty) September 16, 2020

Curtis’ response comes after another of Evans’ costars lent their support to him. True to form, MCU actor Mark Ruffalo offered Evans a silver lining while managing to get a dig in at President Donald Trump. Ruffalo wrote: “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

However, while people are pleased that Evans has been supported so well by fans and celebrities alike, some have pointed out the double-standard of the situation compared to when women have sensitive photos leaked. Fellow MCU actress Kat Dennings tweeted: “The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?”

The public respect for Chris Evans’ privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn’t it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens? — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 13, 2020

