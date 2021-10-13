Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to late mom Janet Leigh with ‘Psycho’ costume at the ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her mother’s ‘Psycho’ character Marion Crane. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the movie premiere on Tuesday dressed as her mother’s iconic character from “Psycho.”

Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the long-running slasher film franchise.

Prior to the event, the “Hallowen Kills” star hinted at the tribute in an Instagram photo.

Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to her mother’s iconic slasher movie-role ahead of her latest horror film, “Halloween Kills.”

The actress walked the red carpet of the “Halloween Kills” premiere on Tuesday dressed as Marion Crane, a character her mother, Janet Leigh, portrayed in the 1960 “Psycho” film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. She completed the look with a replica of a bloody shower curtain and a blonde wig.

Curtis teased the costume on her Instagram on Monday with a photo captioned, “Hmmmmmm. I wonder who I am going as to the costume party premiere of Halloween tonight?”

Curtis later posted an Instagram photo of herself in costume with the caption, “Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!”

On the red carpet Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that her re-creation was more meticulous than a simple homage.

“I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but… it’s a little more meta than that,” Curtis said. “I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie ‘Hitchcock.’ So it’s meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh’s dress was because it was a black-and-white movie.”

“But now, because of the ‘Hitchcock’ movie, we know it was pale blue,” she added. “And mommy did a little DIY art project the other day. I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a ’50s housewife. So I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain.”

There have been different iterations of Leigh’s iconic role in “Psycho” and the often imitated shower scene. Anne Heche starred in a 1998 near-exact shot-for-shot remake of the original film, and Rihanna portrayed Marion Crane in the A&E Network prequel series, “Bates Motel.” Curtis also famously re-enacted her mother’s shower scene on “Scream Queens” in 2015.

Janet Leigh in a publicity still for the horror film ‘Psycho.’ Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

Curtis, 62, got her big acting break when she scored the role of Laurie Strode in “Halloween,” which premiered in 1978. “Halloween Kills” is the latest installment in the “Halloween” franchise, spanning over 40 years.

She went on to become a legend of the horror genre in her own right, starring films like “The Fog,” “Prom Night,” “Terror Train,” as well as the long-running “Halloween” franchise.

“Halloween Kills” hits theatres on October 15 and will also exclusively stream on Peacock.