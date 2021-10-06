Jamie Lee Curtis said plastic surgery left her addicted to opioids for a decade

Jamie Lee Curtis told Fast Company she is concerned about the rise of plastic surgery taking place during the pandemic.

“The things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” Curtis said.

Curtis said a cosmetic procedure she had in 1989 prompted a decade-long addiction to the opioid Vicodin.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jamie Lee Curtis said she’s concerned about the global rise of plastic surgery that’s taking place during the pandemic in a recent interview with Fast Company.

Plastic surgeons previously said the demand for plastic surgery “boomed” during the pandemic as people adjusted to staring at themselves in Google and Zoom meetings.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” Curtis said. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

Curtis urged caution about the negative effects of plastic surgery and shared her own struggle with a cosmetic procedure that took place over 30 years ago.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” Curtis told the publication.

The actress previously shared her addiction to opioids was prompted by an eye surgery she got in 1989. The period she was using prescription painkillers lasted until 1999 when she got sober.

“Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment … bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything,” she told People.