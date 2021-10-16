Jamie Lee Curtis says her mother Janet Leigh would have been really upset over the #MeToo movement

Jamie Lee Curtis and her mother, Janet Leigh. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis and Melanie Griffith discussed their mothers in a new article for Interview Magazine.

Curtis opened up about how her mother, Janet Leigh, may have felt about the #MeToo movement.

Curtis, 62, stars in the new film “Halloween Kills” which premiered on October 15.

Jamie Lee Curtis said her mother, Janet Leigh, would have likely been “upset” by the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

On Friday Interview Magazine published a conversation between Curtis, 62, and her longtime friend, actress Melanie Griffith, 64, which coincided with the premiere of Curtis’ latest film, “Halloween Kills.” Curtis, who reprised her role as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” franchise, recalled that both of their mothers worked on projects by director Alfred Hitchcock.

Janet Leigh starred in Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” while Griffith’s mother, Tippi Hedren, appeared in “The Birds” and “Marnie.” Hedren accused Hitchcock of sexual assault in 2016.

“They had a weird Hitchcock thing,” Griffith told Curtis. “There was Grace Kelly, then your mom, then my mom, and Kim Novak. I don’t know how he was with your mom, but he apparently was not very good with my mom.”

Curtis said that her mother may have found it hard to acknowledge if there was any “bad behavior.”

Janet Leigh in a publicity still for the horror film ‘Psycho.’ Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images

“She was, it’s a bad term, but kind of Pollyannaish about the industry,” Curtis said. “I think the #MeToo movement would have really upset her.”

However, Curtis clarified that she was hesitant to speculate on her mother’s stance. “It’s not fair to unpack that, because she’s dead and I’m going to put words in her mouth, but knowing her, I think she would not say that he misbehaved in any way,” she continued.

Griffith shared that her mother was “shunned” in Hollywood after she spoke out on her alleged experiences with Hitchcock on the set of “The Birds” and “Marnie.”

“I don’t think Janet would ever have acknowledged anything, because from her standpoint, she was just grateful,” Curtis said in response. “That was very much her take. I think she would have looked at it as, ‘That was just the way it was.'”

Recently, Curtis paid tribute to Leigh at the “Halloween Kills” premiere by wearing the iconic blue dress from “Psycho.”

The #MeToo Movement sparked in 2017, prompting a fallout in Hollywood that saw figures like Harvey Weinstein being accused of sexual harassment and assault. More recently, actors like Chris D’Elia have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Curtis previously spoke to Variety about the 2018 “Halloween” film and the #MeToo movement.

“We never make movies about what happens after the violence. We make movies about violence, we glorify it, but we never ask what happens [after],” she told the outlet. “And in the asking what happens and seeing what generational trauma looks like, all of a sudden on October 10, 2017, that first article came out in the New Yorker.”

She continued: “All of a sudden, women started talking about stories of violence perpetrated against them, sexual violence perpetrated against them, oppression perpetrated against them by powerful men in powerful positions who stole their innocence.”