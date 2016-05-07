Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her own drug addiction after Prince's death

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis.

This is not Jamie Lee Curits’ first time pointing out the dangers of opioids.

Following the death of Michael Jackson in 2009, when it was discovered the superstar was dependent on opioids (a form of painkiller), Curtis wrote a blog post in The Huffington Post revealing that she became addicted to painkillers following a cosmetic surgical procedure.

“The morphine becomes the warm bath from which to escape painful reality,” she wrote.

Now the 57-year-old actress has written again for Huffington Post following the death of Prince. Reports suggest the artist may have had opioids in his body when he died April 21. Authorities have not revealed a cause of death yet.

“I too, waited anxiously for a prescription to be filled for the opiate I was secretly addicted to,” she wrote.

Curtis went on to state that she’s been recovering from her opiate addiction for over 17 years.

The actress points out that now with the passing of high-profile artists like Jackson and Prince, and their relation to opiates, the public is starting to finally realise the dangers of the drug. But she believes more needs to be done.

“I, like all of you, mourn the passing of a great artist but I also mourn the passing of potential artists past and present, caught in this deadly vise,” she wrote. “Let’s work harder, look closer, and do everything we can not to enable and in doing so, disable, our loved ones who are ill.”

Read her complete post here.

