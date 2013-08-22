Reporter Amazingly Hijacks Russian News Segment To Protest Country's Anti-Gay Laws

A gay reporter was kicked off Russia Today, the network funded by the Russian government, after hijacking a segment about Bradley Manning to protest the country’s anti-gay laws.

Asked to comment on Manning, reporter Jamie Kirchick referenced a quote from Harvey Fierstein, an actor and playwright who has been vocal about Russia’s recent passage of anti-gay laws. Kirchick then spoke about those laws.

“Being here on a Kremlin-funded propaganda network, I’m going to wear my gay-pride suspenders, and I’m going to speak out against the horrific, anti-gay legislation that Vladimir Putin has signed into law,” Kirchick said, in video that was first flagged by the Free Beacon.

Putin signed a bill in early July that criminalized “propaganda of non-traditional sexual orientation. It imposes hefty fines for the discussion of gay rights or culture around minors.

The host tried to interject and force a discussion about Manning, but Kirchick wouldn’t oblige.

“I’m not really interested in talking about Bradley Manning,” he said. “I’m interested in talking about the environment of homophobia in Russia right now, and to let the Russian gay people know that they have friends and allies in solidarity from people all over the world.”

Kirchick challenged the host, wondering aloud how she can go to sleep at night and saying she should be “ashamed of herself.”

“You have to come over here and see for yourself,” she said.

“You have 24 hours a day to lie about the United States and to ignore what’s happening in Russia,” Kirchick shot back. “You have 24 hours a day to do that. I’m going to take my two minutes and tell people the truth.”

Kirchick gave a hint on Twitter before his segment:

Need a rainbow flag in #Stockholm, fast. Can anyone help?

— Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) August 21, 2013

He also tweeted afterward that RT kicked him out of their cab:

True fact: @RT_com just called taxi company that took me to studio to drop me off on the side of the highway on way to Stockholm airport

— Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) August 21, 2013

Watch the full segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

