A foreign policy expert explains why 'David Cameron may go down in history as the worst British PM since Neville Chamberlain'

Jamie Kirchick, Author of The End of Europe, explained to Business Insider why he thinks David Cameron may go down as the worst British prime minister since Neville Chamberlain.

He said: “He was complacent. The entire political class in Britain actually was complacent about this (Brexit). When it was put up for a vote they didn’t think it ever had a chance of succeeding.”

“I think most people who voted were aware [that EU membership was a good thing] and they just decided that this notion of “sovereignty” was more important to them then whatever benefits the country might accrue.”

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Joe Avella. Special thanks to Alana Kakoyiannis.



