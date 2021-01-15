Jamie Harrison will be the next DNC chairman, according to report

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Former Senate candidate Jamie Harrison

Jamie Harrison of South Carolina will be next to lead the Democratic National Committee, according to the New York Times.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Harrison to the position, the Times reported.

Harrison’s run against Sen. Lindsey Graham in November broke fundraising records and earned him a reputation as a fundraising juggernaut.

Going into the 2022 midterms, Harrison will try to keep the Democrats from losing their House majority and build on the party’s brand post-Trump.

Jamie Harrison, the former South Carolina Senate candidate who shattered fundraising records, will be the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee, according to the New York Times.

Harrison, 44, is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for the job, according to two sources aware of the plans who spoke with the Times under the condition of anonymity.

As Insider’s John Dorman reported back in October, Harrison established his bona fides as a fundraising juggernaut in his challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham in the 2020 election. While he ultimately fell short to Graham in the traditionally red state, Harrison’s haul of $US57 million in the third quarter of 2020 reverberated around the political world.

That skillset will come in handy at the helm of the DNC.

Going into 2022, the Democrats will be vulnerable to losing their House majority. Republicans defied expectations and picked up seats in 2020, and an incumbent president’s party tends to suffer losses in Congress at the midterms â€” as was the case for President Donald Trump in 2018 and former President Barack Obama in both 2010 and 2014.

Harrison grew up in Orangeburg, S.C., going on to graduate from Yale University and the Georgetown University Law Centre. He cut his teeth in Congress as an aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.

After a lobbying stint, Harrison became the first Black chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Harrison will replace DNC Chair Tom Perez, who took over the job after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz drew significant negative publicity from the Wikileaks scandal for her emails dismissing Sen. Bernie Sanders in his challenge to Hillary Clinton back in the 2016 primary.

