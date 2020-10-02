Jamie Foxx is returning as a villain in the next 'Spider-Man' movie, now fans want a live-action 'Spider-Verse'

Columbia Pictures Jamie Foxx as Electro in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’

Jamie Foxx is in final talks to reprise his role as Spider-Man villain Electro in the upcoming film “Spider-Man 3,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx previously played the character in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” opposite Andrew Garfield.

Fans on Twitter had lots to say about the news.

Many expressed hope that Foxx’s return could mean that a live-action ‘Spider-Verse’ is on the way.

The role of Peter Parker or Spidey is currently being played by Tom Holland. In the past, actors such as Garfield and Tobey Maguire have brought the iconic superhero to life.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in final talks to reprise his role as Electro in the upcoming film “Spider-Man 3″ â€” and fans have lots to say about the news.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Thursday about Foxx, who previously played the powerful villain in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

And while Marvel hasn’t officially commented on Foxx’s return that didn’t stop fans on Twitter from sharing their excitement about the news, as well as their hopes that a live-action “Spider-Verse” is on the way.

JAMIE FOXX IS PLAYING ELECTRO IN TOM HOLLAND'S SPIDER-MAN 3 SPIDER-VERSE SPIDER-VERSE SPIDER-VERSEhttps://t.co/j9LNbb9ZJV pic.twitter.com/HGsNu91Qn5 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 1, 2020

If Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro, does that mean we’re going to get a live-action Spider-Verse film with Tom, Andrew, and Tobey ‘cause if that’s the case then sign me up. pic.twitter.com/m9qIm7p3kt — Shamar English (@english_shamar) October 1, 2020

my only hope for electro coming to the MCU is that they’re setting up the spider-verse which means there is a chance my baby andrew is coming back. 2020 you owe me pic.twitter.com/TupLkhRH20 — syd (@sunflowrklaus) October 1, 2020

They really about to do a live action Spider-Verse. https://t.co/SGrtkSPR5K — HiTop Alex (@HiTopFilms) October 1, 2020

The future and potential that movie Spider-Man has is so crazy rn

– MCU Spider-Man has his identity revealed to the world

– Morbius has Vulture from Homecoming

– Jamie Fox’s electro from TASM2 is in MCU Spider-Man 3

– And there’s a chance we could get a live action Spider-verse pic.twitter.com/6k9QyPK5OQ — ????Spooky Dan 10???? (@DanBoyWonder) October 1, 2020

BRUH WE GETTING SPIDER-VERSE BUT IN LIVE-ACTION. pic.twitter.com/10rR6kNuQZ — (ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟ) (ᴍʏ ʜᴇʀᴏ ᴀᴄᴀᴅᴇᴍɪᴀ) (@Court_z013) October 1, 2020

And others pointed to the fact that J.K. Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as proof that a live-action “Spider-Verse” is happening. Simmons originally played in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy.

I was wondering if JK Simmons coming back as J. Jonah Jameson (especially with his recent comments) was the beginning of a live action SpiderVerse. Does this confirm it? Jamie Foxx is back as Electro?https://t.co/mbwt9d3ej4 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) October 1, 2020

So Jamie Foxx as Electro is going to be in Spider-Man 3 (MCU). He was Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Garfield). So… Does this mean a proper 'spiderverse' in the MCU? We've already seen J Jonah James on reappear… What if Tobey Maguire is next?! — Pete Wharmby (Hiatus) (@commaficionado) October 1, 2020

If the live action Spider-Verse is happening sooner than we think with Electro being the latest hint towards that, then i'm 100% down. Because Vulture appeared in the Morbius trailer, JK Simmons' Jameson was on Far From Home, and more to come… #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/y4CTJPbRUm — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) October 1, 2020

First it was J.K Simmons as J Jonah Jameson appearing in FAR FROM HOME. Then it was Michael Keaton's Vulture in MORBIUS. Now i's Jamie Foxx as Electro in the MCU's SPIDER-MAN 3. Disney, Marvel, and Sony are really about to give us a live-action SPIDER-VERSE. YESSIR. #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/bwyR0MNKyC — Nick Poulimenakos IS MAKIN A COBRA KAI VIDEO ESSAY (@NickMenakos) October 1, 2020

Foxx won’t be the only actor from past “Spider-Man” movies to reprise his role in a newer film.

In addition to Simmons playing J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” some fans believe that Michael Keaton’s character, Vulture, from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” will appear in the forthcoming Marvel movie “Morbius,” since Keaton made a brief appearance in the film’s trailer.

Director Jon Watts is currently helming the third “Spider-Man” instalment, which is expected to hit theatres December 17, 2021, according to Variety â€” if the date isn’t affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.