Jamie Foxx saved a man from a burning car

When Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx heard a car crash outside of his Ventura County, California, home he immediately called 9-1-1, then made his way to the scene of the accident where he and another person cut 32-year-old Brett Kyle out of his seatbelt in order to remove him from his burning car.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on Youtube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.