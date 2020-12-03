Every single Jamie Foxx movie, ranked by critics

Leon Bennett/WireImage Jame Foxx’s Hollywood career spans over two decades.

Jamie Foxx is one of Hollywood’s most talented stars.

He is best known for his leading roles in films like “Django Unchained” and “Ray,” but Foxx has starred in over 30 movies spanning every genre.

Here are all Jamie Foxx’s movie performances, ranked by critics.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There aren’t many performers who have enjoyed a career as varied and acclaimed as Jamie Foxx. From stand-up comedy to TV and music, for over two decades, Jamie Foxx has had a hand in it all.

But the crowning jewel of his career is perhaps the movies. Foxx has appeared in over 30 films and has continually collaborated with acclaimed directors like Michael Mann, Antoine Fuqua, and Quentin Tarantino. And in 2005, Foxx’s role as Ray Charles in the eponymous biopic won him the Academy Award for best actor

Here’s a look at every Jamie Foxx-starring movie, ranked by critics.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Jamie Foxx’s lowest-ranked movie is 2005’s ‘Stealth’

Sony Pictures Jamie Foxx alongside Jude Law and Jessica Biel in ‘Stealth.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Set in the near future, the US Navy has developed a new AI-powered fighter jet. But when the computer develops a mind of its own, it falls to Foxx and his partners Josh Lucas and Jessica Biel to stop the computer before it sparks a new world war.

Foxx led a star-studded remake of ‘Robin Hood’ in 2018

Larry Horricks / Lionsgate Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton in “Robin Hood.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Foxx and Egerton lead this modern reimagining of the classic tale of a heroic outlaw and his Merry Men who mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

Jamie Foxx made one of his first substantial screen performances in the 1999 comedy ‘Held Up’

Trimark Pictures Jamie Foxx stars alongside Nia Long in ‘Held Up.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

Michael Dawson (Foxx) is a successful businessman, but his life starts to fall apart while on a road trip with his wife (played by Nia Long) when she discovers that he splashed their entire savings to buy the car. She ditches him hitch-hiking back home while he gets stuck in the middle of an unwelcoming rural town.

Foxx rounds out an impressive Hollywood cast in 2019’s ‘Valentine’s Day’

New Line Cinema Jamie Foxx stars alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jessica Biel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 18%

Through a series of intertwining vignettes, audiences watch a group of Los Angeles natives navigate their way through the highs and lows of dating on Valentine’s Day. As the days quickly unfold, they experience first dates, make-ups, break-ups, and youthful crushes.

‘Booty Call’ is one of Foxx’s early comedy gems

Columbia Pictures Foxx is Bunz in the 1997 comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Rushon (Tommy Davidson) is ready to take thing things to the next level with his girlfriend Nikki (Tamala Jones). But when he sets up a romantic date, she decides to make it a double-date and brings along her close friend Lysterine (Vivica A. Fox) who Rushon sets up with his extravagant friend Bunz (Jamie Foxx).

Foxx is a cop with a grudge in 2017’s ‘Sleepless’

Open Road Films Gabrielle Union and T.I. also star.

Rotten Tomatoes: score 25%

Jamie Foxx stars as an undercover Las Vegas police officer who is thrown into the high-stakes world of murderous gangsters and corrupt cops after a failed heist results in the kidnapping of his teenage son.

Foxx plays another unscrupulous cop in the violent thriller ‘Law Abiding Citizen’

Overture Films Foxx alongside Gerad Butler in F. Gary Grey’s hit thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler) is a normal, law abiding citizen until his family is murdered during a botched home invasion and the killer is set free thanks to a plea bargain offered by the prosecutor Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx). In response, Shelton takes justice into his own hands.

Jamie Foxx shines in Antoine Fuqua’s cult classic ‘Bait’

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Bait’ was directed by Antoine Fuqua (‘Training Day’).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

After landing in jail for petty theft, Alvin Sanders (Jamie Foxx) ends up sharing a cell with the notorious criminal John Jaster who is serving a long sentence for stealing $US40,000,000-worth of gold from the Federal Reserve. Realising that he is sick and could die at any moment, Jaster uses Sanders to send covert messages to his wife about the location of the hidden gold.

Foxx stars in the 2014 reimagining of the classic musical ‘Annie’

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Annie’ was produced by Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Jamie Foxx leads this new, progressive take on the classic tale of “Annie” a young orphan who longs for her parents to return and save her from the clutches of her mean foster mother.

Ice Cube enlisted Foxx for his directorial debut ‘The Players Club’

New Line Cinema ‘The Players Club’ was rapper-turned-filmmaker Ice Cube’s directorial debut.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

To stay on top of her bills, Diana Armstrong (LisaRaye) starts stripping and joins the infamous Player’s Club where she meets the smooth-talking DJ played by Foxx.

Jamie Foxx and Gabrielle Union star in the classic screwball comedy ‘Breakin’ All the Rules’

Sony Pictures Foxx and Gabrielle Union in ‘Breakin’ All the Rules.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

After being unceremoniously dumped by his fiancée, Quincy Watson (Jamie Foxx) writes a book on the correct way to end a relationship. And after the book is published, becomes a surprising best-seller.

Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Dean ‘MF’ Jones in ‘Horrible Bosses 2’

Warner Bros. Pictures Foxx and Jason Sudeikis in ‘Horrible Bosses 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Three friends decide to quit their jobs and go into business for themselves. And after creating the prototype for a promising new invention, the guys attract the attention of a businessman who steals their idea. In response, the trio concocts a kidnapping scheme with a small-time criminal called Dean “MF” Jones (Jamie Foxx).

Foxx has a supporting role in Todd Phillips’s box office favourite ‘Due Date’

Warner Bros. Pictures Directed by Todd Phillips (‘Joker’).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr.), a successful architect, is flying home from Atlanta to Los Angeles to be with his wife who is about to give birth. On the way to the airport, he has a chance encounter with Ethan Tremblay (Zach Galifianakis), but after Ethan uses the words “terrorist” and “bomb” while talking to Peter, they are both escorted off the plane and placed on a no-fly list.

Foxx plays a scheming boxer in the 1996 sports-comedy ‘The Great White Hype’

20th Century Fox The 1996 sports-comedy stars Foxx alongside Samuel L Jackson and Jeff Goldblum.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Boxing promoter the Rev. Fred Sultan (Samuel L. Jackson) realises that the only way to gain publicity for his top Black clients is to pit them against white boxers, but when there no white boxers available he gets creative.

Foxx teams up with Colin Farrell in ‘Miami Vice’ Michael Mann’s high-octane thriller.

Universal Pictures Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in Michael Mann’s ‘Miami Vice.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Based on the 1980s TV show of the same name, Michael Mann’s action-packed thriller follows Miami-Dade Police detectives James “Sonny” Crockett (Farrell) and Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs (Foxx) whose personal and professional lives become dangerously intertwined during a high-profile drug case.

Jamie Foxx lent his voice to the 2014 sequel, ‘Rio 2’

20th Century Fox Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg also star.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

The 3D computer-animated musical follows a family of Blue macaws birds who decide to relocate from the city to the Amazon jungle to become more in touch with their fellow birds.

Foxx is the lead in 2007’s ambitious thriller ‘The Kingdom’

Universal Pictures Jennifer Garner and Jason Bateman star alongside Foxx.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

After being set the most important assignment of his career, federal agent Ron Fleury (Jamie Foxx) is given one week to assemble a killer team and infiltrate a terrorist cell based in Saudi Arabia.

Foxx plays the supervillain Electro in the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Sony Pictures Entertainment Jamie Foxx as Electro in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Just as Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) embraces his new role as the city’s new hero, Electro (Jamie Foxx), a much more powerful villain, arrives on the scene and poses the biggest threat Parker has ever faced.

Legendary director Oliver Stone pulled together an impressive ensemble for the 1999 sports drama, ‘Any Given Sunday’

Warner Bros. Al Pacino also stars and Oliver Stone directs.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Partly based on a 1984 novel of the same name, “Any Given Sunday” follows Al Pacino as the head coach of a once-revered football team with star players who are now struggling to win a single game.

Jamie Foxx is the President in 2013’s ‘White House Down’

Sony Pictures Releasing German director Roland Emmerich helmed ‘White House Down.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) has just failed to land his dream job of protecting President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) as a member of the Secret Service. And in an attempt to cheer up his young daughter, Cale takes her on a tour of the White House. But during the tour, an armed militia group attacks and takes control.

Foxx teams up with Robert Downey Jr. in the 2009 tearjerker ‘The Soloist’

Paramount Pictures Jamie Foxx portrays Nathaniel Ayers, a homeless man, and former musical prodigy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Journalist Steve Lopez (Robert Downey Jr.) is wandering through LA’s Skid Row district when he spots a homeless man (Jamie Foxx) playing a two-stringed violin.

Jamie Foxx leads his first Netflix movie titled ‘Project Power’

Netflix Netflix released ‘Project Power’ earlier this year.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

In near-future New Orleans, Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a rogue ex-soldier (Foxx) to track down the origins of a dangerous new drug that provides its users with temporary superpowers.

British director Sam Mendes enlisted Foxx for his intimate war epic ‘Jarhead’

Universal Pictures Foxx stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Jarhead.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Foxx join forces for acclaimed British director Sam Mendes’s first-person account of life at war.

The stakes are high in Foxx’s 2003 crime thriller ‘Shade’

DEJ Productions Foxx plays a seasoned con-artist.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Tiffany (Jamie Foxx) and his crew of con artists are looking to expand their criminal portfolio and decide to scam Dean “The Dean” Stevens (Dina Merrill), a well-known poker player during a rigged game.

Jamie Foxx plays Drew Brown, Muhammad Ali’s assistant trainer in the acclaimed biopic ‘Ali’

Sony Pictures Releasing Michael Mann directed this acclaimed biopic.

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

The Michael Man directed biopic focuses on ten years in the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, played by Will Smith, starting with his championship debut against Sonny Liston to his conversion to Islam, banishment from boxing, and finally, his triumphant return in 1974.

Jamie Foxx is the comedic heavyweight in ‘Horrible Bosses’

New Line Cinema Jamie Foxx, Charlie Day, Jason Bateman, and Jason Sudeikis in ‘Horrible Bosses’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

One night at a bar, three friends decide to murder their overbearing and abusive bosses, and they turn to a random and seemingly inexperienced criminal (Jamie Foxx) for advice.

The first ‘Rio’ film won acclaim for its innovative animation and original songs

20th Century Fox The film was nominated for a best original song Oscar.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

A set of exotic Brazilian birds are smuggled to the United States where they live a domesticated life but when Blu, a rare bird, realises he might be the last of his species on earth, he decides to travel back home.

Jamie Foxx is the standout in 2006’s ‘Dreamgirls’

DreamWorks Pictures Foxx and Jennifer Hudson in ‘Dreamgirls.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Three talented singers form a music trio called the Dreamettes, and they quickly find success after they are spotted by talent scout manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx). But the group starts to unravel as Taylor’s management becomes increasingly cruel and overbearing.

Foxx won an Oscar for his acclaimed performance in ‘Ray’

Universal The film explores the life of the legendary Blues musician Ray Charles.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Foxx, in perhaps his most memorable performance, transforms into the legendary Blues musician Ray Charles who lost his sight aged nine but would go on to define a generation of American music.

Jamie Foxx teamed up with Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan for the fact-based drama ‘Just Mercy’

Photo: Jake Giles Netter Jamie Foxx in ‘Just Mercy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

After graduating from Harvard Law school, Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) leaves for Alabama to open a law clinic dedicated to defending death row inmates. One of his first cases is Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who was sentenced to die in 1987 for the murder of an 18-year-old girl despite overwhelming evidence proving his innocence.

One of Foxx’s first on-screen roles was in the 1996 cult-classic ‘The Truth About Cats & Dogs’

20th Century Fox ‘The Truth About Cats & Dogs’ is a cult classic also starring Uma Thurman.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

A popular radio show host is asked out on a date by one of her listeners, but when she backs out due to nerves she sends her friend Noelle (Uma Thurman) in her place.

Jamie Foxx teamed up with Michael Mann once again for the acclaimed thriller ‘Collateral’

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise starred with Foxx in ‘Collateral.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Foxx plays an LA cab driver who realises that the friendly passenger he’s been driving around is actually a deadly hitman who has been executing murders all evening. And the final person on the kill list is one of his friends.

Foxx takes the lead in Quentin Tarantino’s controversial neo-Western ‘Django Unchained’

The Weinstein Company The film won two Oscars including best screenplay.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

In 1858, three years before the civil war, Django (Jamie Foxx) a freed slave from the South sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner with the help of an enigmatic German bounty hunter.

Foxx starred in Edgar Wright’s acclaimed road thriller ‘Baby Driver’

Sony Pictures ‘Baby Driver’ was Edgar Wright’s first American-set movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Baby (Ansel Elgort) is a talented getaway driver for Atlanta’s most dangerous criminals. But after he meets the woman of his dreams he decides to leave the business until he is forced into one more big gig by an enigmatic crime boss.

Read More:

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December that are worth your time

The 10 best movies and TV shows coming to Disney Plus in December

10 popular movies from the ’90s that haven’t aged well

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.